'Night of the Stars' £17,315 cheque to Health Service Trusts

ON Monday morning the proceeds of the ‘Night Of the Stars’ fund raiser, which was held back in March, were presented to the five Northern Health Service Trusts.

The cheque for £17,315, which will be divided equally between the Trusts, was received by Health Minister, Robin Swann, and NHS (NI) Director of Operations, Wendy Magowan, at the Northern Health and Social Care Trust offices at The Cottage Hospital in Ballymena.

Making the presentation were two of the event organisers, Liam Beckett, and David Lewers.

Health Minister Mr.. Swann said he was pleased to receive the cheque on behalf of the Health and Social Care (HSC) staff who have worked tirelessly throughout the Covid- 19 Pandemic.

“It is thanks to their commitment, compassion and expertise exhibited every day, across every service area and right across Northern Ireland that has been firm and steadfast and continues to be so,” he said.

“It is their strength and resilience that has supported us and carried us through these extraordinary times and for that we are truly grateful, so this money is very welcome and will be shared amid the HSC Trusts.”

The funds will go towards enriching the provision of resources for staff.

Liam Beckett, on behalf of the organisers, thanked all the stars who performed on the night and everyone who supported the event in any capacity.

He also sincerely thanked the hosts, Tullyglass House Hotel, who provided their excellent function room free of charge for the evening.

Mr. Beckett said he hoped that this “tangible contribution to the NHS acknowledged the tremendous endeavours of all the front line staff during the Covid pandemic” and would go “just that little bit further than the Thursday 8 o’clock acknowledgement of the community who clapped at their doorsteps throughout the times of lock-down.”

To celebrate and acknowledge the outstanding work and efforts of those front-line staff of the NHS, well known radio and TV celebrity Liam Beckett and a few of his close friends organised ‘A Night of the Stars’ at Tullyglass House Hotel.

Harry Gregg Foundation

Financial support administration was kindly provided by the Trustees of the Harry Gregg Foundation which was greatly appreciated by the organising committee.

Appearing on the night was May McFettridge; Gerry Kelly; Hugo Duncan; Gerry Armstrong; Michael Dunlop; Ruth Gorman, Gerry Donnelly, with music provided by Uncle Hugo and local group Picture the Sound, Country Harmony, Justin McGuirk and Ballymena busking group The Busketeers.

All these guests gave of their time completely free and the Tullyglass House Hotel has also waived charges for the use of their facilities.

The evening was hosted by Adrian Logan and it proved to be a memorable night of fun, music and entertainment with all proceeds going to the Northern Ireland NHS trusts.

In total £17,315 was raised via ticket sales, ballot and an auction – a tremendous figure for the benefit of the five Health and Social Care Trusts.

At the March 31 night out Health Minister, Robin Swann told the audience that their support was greatly appreciated.

He praised the stars from the Province who gave their services free of charge.

Paul Gordon, of McKinney Competitions, was principal sponsor of the Night Of The Stars, donating £10,000 into the fund.

MC Adrian Logan welcomed the Health Minister - and thanked him for taking the time from a very schedule to attend.

In between the interviews members of the National Health Service, on pre-recorded tapes, spoke on screen of the work they are involved in.

And Deputy Chief Executive of the Northern Trust, Owen Harkin, reflected on the past couple of years living with Covid!

He said the Health team stood up to the challenge and has moved forward.

“The world was turned completely upside down and our members of staff were heroic, showing their professionalism, dedication and commitment,” he said.

Mr. Harkin said he hoped all were moving on slowly to better times ahead.

He thanked all the stars, the organising team and Tullyglass House Hotel for offering their services free-of-charge

The auction on the night, for quite an array of items, brought in £2,000.

Adrian Logan said Health Minister Robin Swann has worked constantly for the people on the frontline.

“He has been a real star for the past couple of years,” said Adrian, to warm applause from the audience.

Liam was also thanked for keeping things going after the disappointment of two cancellations.

“He could have given up, but thankfully he kept going and was pleased and relieved that all went ahead,” said MC Logan.