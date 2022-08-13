Reid urges promotion of vital mental health and addiction services in wake of tragic few weeks in Ballymena

SDLP Cllr Eugene Reid made a heartfelt plea to members at last week’s full meeting of Mid and East Antrim Council to do "everything in our power to make sure" vital services regarding mental health and addictions are highlighted, in the wake of another tragic few weeks in Ballymena.

Cllr Reid submitted a Tabled Question which read: "In light of another tragic death of a young man in Ballymena can we as a council do our utmost to support those with mental illness/and or addictions.

"Can the council make a concerted effort to highlight the services available in our towns and rural areas and work with all stakeholders to ensure that those individuals who need them most, are aware of the service available and that they can access them readily."

The response from council said: "Council works in partnership with a wide range of partners on a number of specific projects which assist in highlighting services to the community.

"Council staff will now meet with these partners to re-circulate a communications piece - Ready to Help - which highlights the range of support services available in the Northern Trust area in pocket guide format, together with a social media piece.

"In addition Council continues to manage and chair the two Support Hubs for vulnerable people who have a range of issues including mental health, addiction and substance misuse.

"Under Strategic Priority Two of the Mid and East Antrim PCSP Action Plan is the Drug and Alcohol Steering Group."

It was highlighted that key activities include an awareness raising programme about the negative effects of alcohol and substance misuse and abuse; support services and signposting for the most vulnerable; facilitating local support services and rapid bins support; and linking to the Support Hub as appropriate.

A list of council's recent work in this matter was also highlighted, among them a substance misuse community consultation as well as the creation of a Small Grants Scheme for groups at District Electoral Area (DEA) level in the borough working on drugs and alcohol issues.

Council continued: "In addition the Mid and East Antrim loneliness network aims to support people to live well in cohesive and well connected communities.

"Innovative projects include 11 chatty benches, 12 chatty cafes, eight chatty walks and a social media campaign and bus campaign highlighting loneliness issues."

Cllr Reid said: "In light of the information that has been received here, I ask that we try our best to put it in the public domain. We are all aware of the tragic circumstances and deaths that have taken place. I referred to a death that took place of a young man in Ballymena who unfortunately took his life earlier this week."

TORTURED SOULS

Cllr Reid said he spoke to family members of the deceased "and they both used the same phrase to me, which was he was a 'tortured soul'."

Cllr Reid stated: "We are all too aware, and we have discussed it on many occasions in this chamber, of the problems with addiction, with alcohol and with drugs - it was discussed here earlier with reference to the terrible death that took place in Ballykeel.

"We are coming out of a pandemic. We are in the middle of a cost of living crisis. Mental illness has never been more to the fore.

"I note that the information you gave me was useful information. There was a reason why I put that question in. I think we need to do everything in our power to highlight what services are available out there."

Cllr Reid also highlighted there was only one person who works for the Community Based Suicide Prevention Development Office in the Northern Trust, covering Ballymena, Ballymoney, Coleraine, Moyle and Larne.

Cllr Reid said: "We need to try and put out as much as we can as public representatives.

"To say that we are supporting people and getting as much information out there about what's available to those people, those tortured souls, who unfortunately on a regular basis are taking or trying to take their lives."

Cllr Reid concluded: "This is a big, big issue. Can we do everything in our power to make sure all those services are highlighted and that we try to do everything to try to help those people."

Cllr Reid told the Guardian following the meeting: "People in our communities are under huge pressure at the minute. We have just emerged from the coronavirus pandemic and gone straight into a cost of living crisis. Before either of these issues came to the fore we already had a huge mental health problem in the North and things have only gotten worse over the past few years.

"People are being let down by the lack of help available to them, you only have to look at the response to my question to see the lack of provision that exists to help.

"The staff we do have work tirelessly to help people in any way they can, but we have one person working for the Community Based Suicide Prevention Development Office in the Northern Trust area to cover Ballymena, Ballymoney, Coleraine, Moyle and Larne. One person is expected to cover five towns and I think that in itself illustrates the lack of resources we have in our health service and our community to tackle what is for some people a life or death issue.

"I have met with the families of those who have lost their lives to suicide and very often they describe their relatives as “troubled souls”, with drug or alcohol issues that compound their mental health problems.

"When they pass away these people leave behind shattered families, who are left with many questions that will never be answered and the impact that has on them should not be forgotten. We also need to put care in place for the families that are left behind.

"As public representatives it’s our duty to send a clear message that we want to support people dealing with these issues and to get as much information out there to ensure people know what help is out there. It’s heartbreaking that so many lives have been cut short due to mental illness in this area and I hope to see real change in the way we deal with this important issue."