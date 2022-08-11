Reid proposes recognition of Antrim camogie champions

SDLP councillor Eugene Reid has proposed that Mid and East Antrim Borough Council recognise Antrim’s All-Ireland winning junior camogie team.

He has contacted Mayor Noel Williams to ask that their huge achievement is celebrated.

Councillor Reid said:

“People right across our council area were delighted at Antrim junior camogs All-Ireland final win at the weekend and it is only right that it should be recognised by our council. It is not every day that Antrim has a team of All-Ireland winners to celebrate and it’s important that this achievement is recognised.

“There are many people in Mid and East Antrim who hold the GAA dear and this Antrim team have been fantastic, they are an inspiration to young girls with an interest in sport and have shown great leadership and teamwork to become champions.

“I have contacted the Mayor to propose formal recognition of this achievement by Antrim camogs and trust it will not become embroiled in any dispute as seen in a neighbouring council. The GAA is a first-class organisation that does outstanding work in communities right across this island and we cannot allow an event celebrating these young women to become politicised.”