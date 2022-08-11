Flute Band entertains with 'pop-up' practice session!

Back in 2021 as Covid restrictions were being relaxed on outdoor gatherings Sir George White Memorial Flute Band decided to hold ‘pop-up practice’ events over the summer months.

They identified a few village greens in Broughshane where they could set up concert style and play for an hour.

A band spokesman explains: “The benefits of this were twofold.

“Firstly it allowed us to meet once again after a lengthy period of having no band at all but secondly it also gave us a chance to get right into the heart of our local community and give them an hour of entertainment on their doorstep.

“The events were enjoyable for the band and we decided to continue with them again in 2022. I would encourage other bands to look around their town or village and use open space to help promote your band while at the same time giving something back to your local area. Anyone wishing to join Sir George White Memorial Flute Band or even just come to a practice for a listen to the band is more than welcome any Tuesday night at 8pm in Broughshane Orange Hall.”