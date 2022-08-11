Derek Greer – An Appreciation of a Bandsman

MANY people throughout the Flute Band movement in Mid-Antrim and wider afield in Northern Ireland have been saddened to learn of the sudden and premature death of Mr Derek Greer, one of the lifetime stalwarts of flute banding in the province.

Derek was a member of the Ballymena and Harryville Young Conquerors Flute Band, which is well known and respected in the local community as, perhaps, the oldest musical society in the town having been formed in 1885, but also for it’s success in senior flute band competitions and for the quality and range of it’s musical repertoire, as evident in concert and parks performances.

Derek joined the band in 1973 following on two years behind his twin brother Dennis. He was an accomplished flute player, moving through concert flutes to C Bass and latterly, for a number of years, to Contra Bass where he has excelled with his tone, technical ability and articulation. Throughout his time in the band, Derek participated fully and faithfully in all of it’s activities and through good times and not so good. Along with some other band members he also played in two flute quintets, headed up by former conductors of the band, which performed at various corporate events and broadcasts on radio and TV. The first of these was aptly known as Hi-Flutin’ and the second, appropriately named by Derek, as Flautilla!

Derek was a great advocate for the band, acting as historian and archivist and using his excellent communication skills to promote the qualities and competences of flute banding, both locally and further afield.

He had acquired a significant volume of knowledge of the history of flute bands in Northern Ireland and how the repertoire of the championship bands had developed over the decades. Using this knowledge and his writing skills, he published an article titled “Here comes the Fifes” (attributed to Ulster poet Brian McAllister) in the British Flute Journal to promote the merits of best flute bands.

This led to contacts with the University of Texas in the late 1980s and to Derek sharing music arrangements by three of our well-known local conductors to play on the University’s Flute Day.

Derek further contributed to banding in an administrative capacity. After serving as Chairman of The Young Conquerors for a period of years, he continued as Secretary of the band up until his demise.

He was instrumental in introducing new and additional instrumentation to the band, acquiring new uniforms and in more recent times instigating and making preparations for the band’s annual concerts and other events.

With his love for music making, he was always dedicated to whichever project was underway. He also represented the band effectively at the Flute Bands Association and the North of Ireland Bands’ Association.

On a personal level, Derek was a retired school teacher, sharp and intelligent, but always wise and cautious in his approach.

He was a former President and playing member of Ballymena Bowling Club, was knowledgeable and widely interested in music and the arts and, for all these sterling qualities, still chose to support Ballymena United and Crystal Palace Football Clubs. He also loved his occasional breaks to the sun and…..Laurel & Hardy!

He will be sadly missed by us all, but always remembered!

