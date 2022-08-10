MP graduates from College of Defence Studies

For the past year, North Antrim MP, Ian Paisley has been studying in his own time with the world famous Royal College of Defence studies for a global strategic leadership qualification.

It’s probably the most prestigious post graduate qualification for diplomatic and military personnel and the qualification is equivalent to a MBA but more distinguished as you have to be recommended by the student’s county to get on the course.

Each year the college can select Members of Parliament to complete the course. For the class of 2022 Ian Paisley was selected and he graduated this month. The magnificent graduation ceremony was held in the exclusive Wren church at Royal hospital Chelsea.

The course centres on international leadership and strategic development. Senior military and diplomatic figures from all over the world in attendance.