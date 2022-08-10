Deputy Mayor hosts reception for grateful Ukrainian families

THERE have been 129 visas issued out of 155 applications for Ukrainians seeking refuge in Mid and East Antrim to date, with one family recently welcoming a new born baby, according to Deputy Mayor DUP Cllr Beth Adger.

A recently published report from the UK Government's Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities was made available to members at last week's full meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

The Braid in Ballymena is one of the Ukraine Assistance Centres which began operating each Thursday from April this year, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Deputy Mayor DUP Cllr Beth Adger commented: "I had the privilege on Thursday past of hosting a Mayor's Reception for some of the Ukraine people who are staying with host families in our borough.

"Could I say that these people are so humbled and pleased to be here and to be away from the war torn country that they came from.

"Although they have left behind husbands and sons and daughters who were not allowed to come.

"They were so pleased to be here and they thank the people of Ballymena and the surrounding areas for all the work that they are doing.

"When they came at the first, I was panicking because I thought these people all speak a foreign language and the only two languages I know are Ballymena and Carnalbanagh!

"So, I didn't know how I was going to react to them.

"But, they had an interpreter with them who interpreted everything I said and it went very well.

"They thought our facilities here were absolutely brilliant. They were in here and had a look around the chamber. Some sat on the chair with my chain on! It was an absolutely brilliant evening.

"Since these people arrived in Ballymena especially, there has been a wee baby born and I had the privilege of meeting that baby and having a wee nurse at it."

Cllr Adger jested: "It was a lovely child but it started to cry and I was happy to give it back to its mummy again!"

Cllr Adger concluded: "They are so thankful for all the local churches here in the town who have all got together to help out.

"For example, taking them on a Saturday and trying to help them to learn English and the different languages.

"And to the council, they are so happy that that the facility has been left on for them.

"I was to pass on their thank you to the council for everything that you are doing."

The report indicated that, as of July 2022, 1,146 Ukrainians have arrived in Northern Ireland; 970 of these through the Homes for Ukraine Scheme and 176 via the Ukraine Family Scheme.

More than 100,000 Ukrainians have been granted refuge in the United Kingdom to date.

The report also shows there are 1,797 Homes for Ukraine applications connected to a Northern Ireland address, 1,542 'confirmed' visa applications with no outstanding documentation and 1,300 visa issued connected to a Northern Ireland address.

There are 661 sponsor addresses referred for checks; 381 sponsor addresses which have been considered suitable pending final checks, while 87 sponsor addresses have passed all checks and 72 eligible sponsors have been notified to Bryson Care.

462 home visits have been undertaken and 545 health and social checks have been completed.

Under the Home for Ukraine Scheme, sponsors who provide accommodation for a Ukrainian refugee are eligible to claim an optional 'Thank You' payment of £350 per month.

In relation to 'Sponsor Thank You payments', 55 sponsors have been paid at a cost of £37,800.

Correspondence from the UK Government's Department for International Trade thanked council for their efforts in this crisis, stating:"We were very glad to read that the council is playing a positive and forward-leaning role in supporting refugees from Ukraine." The letter added: "We commend you and your colleagues for the indispensable role you are playing."