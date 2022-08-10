Ballykeel raids 'direct result' of community concerns

A major search operation in the Ballykeel area of Ballymena yesterday came in direct response to concerns expressed at a recent public meeting in the area.

A number of properties were searched by the Police Service’s District Support Officers with assistance from Tactical Support Groups, Dog Section and Air Support.

A number of items were seized including suspected drugs, cash, electronic devices and drug paraphernalia.

Chief Inspector Uel Boyd said: “These searches were undertaken as a direct result of concerns raised by the community and information passed to police as a result. Officers in Ballymena will continue to listen to community issues and act on these when appropriate.

“If you have any information or concerns you’d like to pass to police please do so by calling 101 or speaking with an officer. Information can also be passed anonymous via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”