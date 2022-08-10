VIDEO: Alison thanks Coco Rose staff for cancer donation

COCO Rose Beauty raised £3,735.21 for Cancer Research UK after completing a recent Race for Life challenge, following one of their long-standing clients being diagnosed with Stage 4 Colorectal Cancer.

Alison Graham (58) has been a customer at Coco Rose Beauty for almost ten years. She has built up a close relationship with the staff at the local business, based in Church Street, and said she became very emotional when stylist Emma asked for her permission to take part in the charity challenge.

Alison, who works in the Ballymena and Causeway Credit Union, was given 18-24 months to live in 2019.

However, two years later, she is feeling well and has jetted off to sunnier climes in Portugal for a summer holiday!

The Coco Rose team were inspired by Alison's determination and positivity while dealing with such a life changing diagnosis and put their best foot forward to raise this lump sum of cash.

Alison and her family also got involved in the event and used a code from the late Dame Deborah James to enter the challenge. Dame Deborah James was known as 'Bowel Babe' and sadly lost her own battle with cancer earlier this year.

Alison told the Guardian: "I am really touched that the team at Coco Rose did this for me. Even some of the girls I didn't really know got involved as everyone seems to have a connection to someone suffering with or who has been diagnosed with cancer.

"I think it's brilliant that a local business in Ballymena has raised so much money for this vital cause.

"I did feel quite emotional when Emma asked my permission for the girls to enter Race for Life.

"I am so grateful that people have donated, especially at a time when people are getting it so tight and with so much sad news in the world.

"At the moment, I am awaiting scan results. I feel well and I am hopeful. The cancer progression is very slow."

Alison was approached by Bowel Cancer UK earlier this year to create a video detailing her experince from diagnosis through treatment.

The video was viewed almost 370,000 times on social media with thousands of comments applauding the local woman for her strength, optimism and positivity.

Alison said: "I was diagnosed with Stage 4 Colorectal Cancer in November 2019.

"I was feeling extremely ill with flu type symptoms, fatigue and also bleeding from my back passage which I put down to haemorrhoids.

"I went to see my GP, had bloods done and went through all my symptoms. I had an examination and they said I had haemorrhoids. I was given the usual medication for that and it was surmised I probably had a viral infection.

"What they wanted to do was to take bloods every two weeks and see how things were going. So, each time I went and got my bloods done, the viral infection was reducing but very, very slowly and they said it could anything up to six months before I would start to really see a difference.

"At Christmas then, in 2019, I got so tired and I had to take some time off work.

"I was also very constipated. Plus, the haemorrhoid cream didn't seem to be working. I still was experiencing bleeding from my back passage. The pains started in the tops of my legs and it was also very painful to sit. The only thing that relieved the constipation was taking Dulcolax.

"I ended up bringing a cushion if I was going to site anywhere or driving in the car. You had to sort of sit on one hip, things like that.

"At that stage, the viral infection was still reducing very slowly. I though it was definitely still haemorrhoids and I better keep using the medication.

"I was going on holidays in the February to South Africa and I thought, great, a good break, some sunshine, time to relax. This will definitely help me. I came back feeling a lot better I thought, with the bit of sunshine. However, things then started to deteriorate even more so.

SYMPTOMS

"Within a week of coming back, all the blood tests were cancelled because the pandemic had started on March 23, 2020. I had to contact the doctor then in May as the constipation had got worse. The bleeding from my back passage had got worse and the pains in the top of my legs was excruciating.

"I had to elevate my legs regularly and I couldn't kneel. Sitting became more and more uncomfortable and very, very painful.

"I contacted the doctor and said about how bad things were and they said they would send a letter of referral to the hospital.

"I got a letter at the end of May, beginning of June to say that a bowel consultant had looked at the information and did feel that I needed to be reviewed.

"I phoned the hospital and was told there was a pandemic and they had no idea when I could be seen.

"I made an appointment to be seen privately at a clinic in Belfast. I went on June 25, 2020 and within ten minutes, I was diagnosed as having rectal cancer.

"By the lunchtime I had had an MRI scan and a CT scan done of three areas. That afternoon, it was a Thursday, I had a Covid test and on the Friday morning, I was back in Belfast having a biopsy done.

"I had wondered how they were able to diagnose so quickly but I did see the screen when the biopsies were being done and it was very, very evident that should not be there.

"The pain that I was experiencing at the top of my legs was because the tumour was so large it was pressing on my cervix.

"This all started the ball rolling. I have to say my consultant was amazing. He referred me and the oncologist had already looked at everything on the Friday in between my two appointments.

"They were hoping that, maybe, two major surgeries and everything would be fine.

"But, there was something showing up in my lungs and on my right breast that they weren't happy with. Further scans were completed, a PET scan and then a breathing test. I also had a biopsy done.

"They put a camera down my throat with some medication to ease that. It didn't taste particularly nice but I was quite hopeful. I had no issues with breathlessness, I had no cough. I felt fine from the breathing perspective.

"I got a phonecall on September 3 and the first thing the consultant said was, 'Are you on your own?' I told him I was and he asked me did I want to continue with the conversation. I said yes. My rectal cancer had metastasised to my lungs so I had stage 4 cancer. He was so very sorry but it had definitely come from the bowel cancer.

"My oncologist had started my radiotherapy in September - five weeks, five days a week in conjunction with five days of oral chemo.

"During that time, I was very tired. The oral chemo took it out of me. I felt quite nauseous but I had anti-nausea medication.

"My bowels were still very unpredictable. The problem was that you had an urgency. You didn't think that you needed to go the toilet but you had this extreme urgency - you had to go right away.

"So, queuing for the groceries outside the supermarket was not ideal. It put a lot more pressure on you.

"Going out to the car to go to work - I'm in and out of the car four times because I had to go to the loo before I could actually drive down to work which is basically a five or six minutes drive away. It wasn't a long drive.

"Once I had the radiotherapy completed this all eased. My bowels started working better. I didn't have the pain at the top of my legs. I felt so much better. About two weeks afterwards, I couldn't believe how well I felt.

"On December 29, I started chemo. I had IV once every three weeks and the day after the IV chemo I started oral chemo for two weeks. It was every three weeks. I did have the second session of chemo about three minutes before the IV was due to finish.

"I started vomiting and that went on for three and a half hours so they gave me all the different types of anti-nausea and we discovered that a driver that gave me anti-nausea medication 24 hours a day for three days was the way to go.

"It really did help but I have to say the chemo really did takes its toll. I was so glad though that it seemed to be working.

"I had a scan done at the beginning of July at the end of my chemo - the eight sessions - and at the end of July they told me that everything was stable and that I would get three months break from treatment.

"I then had another scan and another reprieve and this is my third reprieve.

"Everything is stable, tumour markers are at their lowest and no chemo."

Alison concluded: "What I will say to anyone reading this, is, please, please pursue anything. The slightest change, anything that's not normal. You need to pursue it with your GP.

"If you're not satisfied, keep shouting until someone listens.

"I was given 18 - 24 months to live, two years ago. I'm not a statistic so I'm not planning on that being in the agenda this year.

"If I hadn't have been diagnosed when I was and had no treatment, I wouldn't be here.

"They said I would have lasted six months without treatment.

"I did receive word from the hospital about being out on the waiting list to ahve a review of my bowel and that was May last year.

"If I hadn't have gone privately and started the ball rolling, I wouldn't have been here to receive the letter.

"So, please, anything that's not normal, not the usual, not you - ask and keep asking.”