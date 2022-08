Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Major Investigation Team, investigating the murder of 63-year-old Victor Hamilton in Orkney Drive in Ballymena on Tuesday 26th July, have charged a 41-year-old man with murder.

He is expected to appear via video link before Limavady Magistrates' Court sitting in Ballymena on Wednesday 10th August.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.