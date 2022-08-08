Hamilton murder - another arrest

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of 63-year-old Victor Hamilton in Ballymena’s Orkney Drive on Tuesday, 26th July, have made a fourth arrest.

The 41-year-old man was arrested in the Portadown area on Monday morning, 8th August on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

Meanwhile, two men aged 33 and 29 have been charged with murder. A 23-year-old woman was released on bail pending further enquiries.

