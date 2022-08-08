Burglary attempt - police issue Witness appeal

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following a report of an attempted burglary in Ballymena.

Shortly after 11.25am yesterday, Sunday 7th August, it was reported that two males were seen trying to gain entry to a house Toome Road.

The pair were reported to then leave the area on foot, before returning in a blue Renault Captur, along with a third male.

All three men, aged in their 30s, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary.

They were later released on police bail pending further enquiries.

An investigation into this incident is continuing, and detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and has any information which could assist, or who may have captured any dash cam or mobile phone footage, to contact 101, and quote reference number 757 of 07/08/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/