Agewell Partnership seeking volunteers

Mid & East Antrim Agewell Partnership (MEAAP) are recruiting volunteers for their new face to face befriending project ‘Building Flourishing Friendships’.

Jenny Marshall, Executive Director for Community Programs explains: “Older People often tell us that what they would benefit from most is a regular friendly face over a cup of tea.

“Whilst we continue to work closely with The Good Morning Telephone Befriending Teams, unfortunately not all Older People are suitable for telephone befriending for a variety of reasons such as poor hearing or lack of access to a telephone.

“We hope that this new service will go some way towards helping to plug the gap in Mid & East Antrim.”

By choosing to join MEAAP as a befriending volunteer individuals will be contributing towards the improvement of Older People’s lives in Mid and East Antrim.

Once matched with an Older Person, volunteers will make regular home visits to chat and listen, provide companionship and help to reduce feelings of isolation and loneliness.

All volunteers will receive a full volunteer induction and ongoing training to help with the role. In addition to this, volunteers will be supported by a MEAAP staff member throughout their volunteer journey.

TRUSTEES

As well as recruiting volunteers for their new befriending project, MEAAP are also on the lookout for new Trustees to join their Board.

This is an opportunity to get involved at a more strategic level in MEAAP and contribute to the future direction of the charity.

The current Board of Trustees are keen to receive applications from a variety of backgrounds but are particularly interested in hearing from anyone with a background in HR, Law or Social Enterprise.

Current Trustee Joan McGuigan commented “ I first became aware of MEAAP a number of years ago when the Community Navigator gave a talk on her role to Ballymena u3a.

“At the time I thought that is a great organisation and one I would like to make a contribution to. In November 2020 I was appointed as a Trustee.

“I have been very impressed by the commitment, dedication and professionalism of all the MEAAP staff and the range of services they provide within our community.”

If you have some spare time and would like to volunteer for any of the above roles, please get in touch with Charlene for a full application pack on 028 25658604 or by email on admin@meaap.co.uk