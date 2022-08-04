Roguery waterworks ongoing

NI Water is currently engaged in an ongoing process of improving and upgrading the water supply infrastructure throughout Northern Ireland, and work is currently progressing in the Roguery Road area of Toomebridge.

Work got underway on the 18 July and will continue until October.

This major £300,000 investment is good news for customers in the local area, as the upgraded water mains will improve the quality, reliability and security of the local water supply, while reducing leakage.

In order to complete this work efficiently and safely due to location of the water main, a road closure is currently in place on the Roguery Road between Portglenone Road Junction and the Brecart Roundabout.

Please note that access will be maintained for local residents and emergency vehicles. Traffic Management is in place and a diversion route is in place via: Portglenone Road, Main Street, Moneynick Road, A6.

NI Water and our contractor Farrans Glan Aqua fully appreciate that this work is disruptive and would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation while we complete this essential programme of work.

“We will do everything possible to keep disruption to a minimum.

Letter drops have been completed in the affected areas to advise residents of this work and traffic management and signage will continue as the work progresses.

A few key points to remember:

Beware of Bogus Callers – if you are concerned about the identity of someone at your door, you can call the PSNI non-emergency number ‘101’ where you will have the option of a ‘Quickcheck’ to confirm the caller is from the utility they say they are.

Do not let children go near work sites or equipment, this can be extremely dangerous.

Information on water supply issues affecting your property is also available 24/7 simply by logging onto http://www.niwater.com/current-service-updates/