Heart of the Glens Festival 2022

THE Heart of Glnes Festival will mark its 30th anniversary this year.

The popular festival in Cushendall will run from August 6 - August 14.

From humble beginnings the festival has become one of the largest Community Festivals in the country.

Over 100 events will be taking place during the week in the village of Cushendall in the Glens of Antrim.

This creates a fantastic atmosphere allowing everyone to enjoy the week and ‘embrace the Giant’s Spirit’.

A great variety of entertainment on offer which will cater for all ages.

After the cancellation of the last two festivals, the 2022 festival will start with a family fun day at the local RNLI station where the community will help the RNLI celebrate 50 years at Redbay.

As well as the Opening Parade, events throughout the week include: - Sheepdog trials, Food Festival with live music from ‘Cool Hand String band’, Treasure hunts, Historical walks and talks, quizzes, traditional music concert ‘Dalriada Sounds’, fireworks and the hugely popular Glens Vintage day.

There are also plenty of workshops and activities for children throughout the week.

Friday, August 12, will see the return of the ‘Dallywood’ theme Night’ Street Party – This year the theme is ‘Reeling Back the Years – 30 years of Festival.’

Organisers of the event said: “We want to see a celebration of all the previous themes.

“So really anything goes!

“Have you still got your Flower Power costume, your 1930’s outfit, fancy hat or even your costume from your favourite Hollywood movie or era?

“We want everyone to dress up this year - we have missed seeing all the costumes.

“You don’t buy anything new – Recycle your old costumes. Search the wardrobes and attics, dust off the cobwebs from costumes worn before. Just dress up and enjoy live music from the Untouchables.”

For the sports person there are lots of activities including: - Children’s Sport Camps, Country Sports, The Ryder Cup, Glens Cycling Club ‘Festival Time trial’ and of course the famous Lurig Run (already fully booked).

The Finale on Sunday 14 has the ever popular Ping Pong Ball Race, Irish Dancing, Street Entertainers and Irelands Largest ‘Waves of Tory’.

You can then dance the night away to music from the fabulous ‘Squealin Pigs’

A full Programme of events is available in local shops and the Festival Office at Old Schoolhouse, Mill Street, with regular updates on our Facebook page – Heart of the Glens Festival, Cushendall.

Organisers would like to thank Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and Northern Area Community Network for funding that’s helps towards running the festival.

Without this funding and the generosity of the public attending the events, the support of local businesses, donations and sponsorship received, the festival could not survive.

Heart of the Glens Festival Committee welcome all visitors to Cushendall and the Causeway Coast & Glens.

They commented: “Come along to our festival and join in with the locals and help create an atmosphere which makes our festival truly unique.”

Many of the events are outdoor and weather dependant - venues may need to be changed at short notice – notices will be displayed outlining any necessary changes.

If you require any help or information, call into the Festival Office at the Old School House, Cushendall where the staff will be happy to assist. (Tel – 028 2177 1378)