Could you cope with a Bat Walk?

THERE will be a ‘Bat Walk’ on Sunday August 7pm to 9pm at Galgorm Wood, Cullybackey.

International Bat Night is the worldwide celebration of bats which sees bat events taking place all over the world.

Do you want to learn more about these fascinating mammals?

Enjoy a dander at dusk with local expert Aidan Crean, looking and listening for bats using a bat detector.

Attendees will be limited, please book your space at: https://forms.office.com/r/rtdNrbwQR8 #MEAdventures #RediscoverBallymena

