Cut loose to Footloose at The Braid

The talented Voiceworks NI team had a surprise VIP visitor last week as they rehearsed for their upcoming production of Footloose!

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, visited the team at St.Louis Grammar School where rehearsals were underway for the fabulous production which takes to the stage at the Braid Arts Centre this week.

Taking place from 03 – 06 August, the show is based on the 1980s movie, which took the world by storm with its youthful spirit, dazzling dance and electrifying music. Footloose tells the story of city boy Ren who has to move to a rural backwater in America where dancing is banned. Ren breaks loose and soon has the whole town up on its feet!

Voiceworks NI - which is a cross-community project that aims to ‘release the creative potential of young people in the Ballymena area’ - has spent hundreds of hours perfecting the fast-paced show, which is not only packed full of amazing dance but serves up some classic 80s hits, including the unforgettable title track Footloose!

Tickets are available at https://thebraid.ticketsolve.com/shows/1173625729 or alternatively, call the Braid Box Office on 028 25635077.