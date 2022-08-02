Second man on murder charge

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Major Investigation Team have charged a 33-year-old man with murder.

He is expected to appear before Antrim Magistrates' Court sitting in Ballymena via videolink on Tuesday 2nd August. As is normal procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

For guidance - The charge relates to the investigation into the murder of 63-year-old Victor Hamilton in Orkney Drive in Ballymena on Tuesday 26th July