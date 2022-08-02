Second man on murder charge

Dessie Blackadder

Reporter:

Dessie Blackadder

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Major Investigation Team have charged a 33-year-old man with murder.

He is expected to appear before Antrim Magistrates' Court sitting in Ballymena via videolink on Tuesday 2nd August. As is normal procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

For guidance - The charge relates to the investigation into the murder of 63-year-old Victor Hamilton in Orkney Drive in Ballymena on Tuesday 26th July

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymena Guardian

15 Wellington Street, Ballymena

BT43 6AB

Tel: 028 2564 1221