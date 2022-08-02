Railway death probe - police issue appeal

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a woman at Ballymena train station yesterday evening, Sunday 31 July.

Chief Inspector Arnie O’Neill said: “Shortly before 5:40pm, it was reported that a woman in her 50s was on the railway tracks in the area. Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

“As part of our investigation, we would like to speak with two people who were believed to have spoken to the woman sometime between 5pm and 5:40pm who we believe may be able to assist with our enquiries.

“We are continuing to appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1486 31/07/22.”