Roads closed due to flyover incident

Dessie Blackadder

Reporter:

Dessie Blackadder

Emergencies Services are at the scene of an incident on the Crebilly Road, Ballymena.

A police spokesperson commented:“Motorists are advised the northbound lanes of the M2 at Ballymena are closed as police attend a concern for safety report in the area.

“The road is closed between the junction with the Larne Road and the off-slip at the Ecos Centre. Please seek alternate routes for your journey.”

The Guardian understands that a person has crossed the rails on the Ballykeel flyover.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymena Guardian

15 Wellington Street, Ballymena

BT43 6AB

Tel: 028 2564 1221