Roads closed due to flyover incident

Emergencies Services are at the scene of an incident on the Crebilly Road, Ballymena.

A police spokesperson commented:“Motorists are advised the northbound lanes of the M2 at Ballymena are closed as police attend a concern for safety report in the area.

“The road is closed between the junction with the Larne Road and the off-slip at the Ecos Centre. Please seek alternate routes for your journey.”

The Guardian understands that a person has crossed the rails on the Ballykeel flyover.