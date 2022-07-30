Ballymena & Cullybackey Army Cadets Go Green at Summer Camp

BALLYMENA & Cullybackey Cadets from C Company 1st (NI) Battalion, Army Cadets have received their Environmental Awards for taking part in The Queen’s Green Canopy (WGC) tree planting initiative to mark Her Majesty’s Platium Jubilee in 2022.

Early in the year cadets from C Company took part in tree planting in the Ecos Centre & along the Cullybackey Millennium Path.

Cullybackey cadets Lance Corporals Sarah Kirk & Alyssa Woods completed this, by taking part in this planting, researching and caring of trees in the area, earning them the Special Edition Platinum Jubilee, Junior Forrester Award.

The John Muir Environmental Award is also available to cadets within 1st (NI) Battalion Army Cadets & encourages cadets to care for their wild places. Ballymena and Cullybackey Cadets have been litter picking in the Ballymena area & also learning about the environmentalist John Muir. This earned them the Discovery Award which is the 1st level of this Nationally recognised Award!

Newly promoted Cadet Lance Corporal Sarah Kirk said: “I’ve had a fantastic time at Summer Camp and brilliant to finally receive these certificates”.

Congratulations to all involved.

