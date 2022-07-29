Glenwherry RBP No 584 banner unfurling

Shauna Loughran

Reporter:

Shauna Loughran

ON Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in Glenwherry Orange Hall, Glenwherry Royal Black Preceptory No 584 unfurled their new Banner.

This was expected to have been done back in 2020 but due to Covid and the Restrictions in place this had to be postponed.

The Unfurling Ceremony was chaired by their Worshipful Master Sir Knight Samuel McCullough assisted by the Deputy Master Sir Knight David Murray (immediate past master).

It is believed that their last banner was unfurled in 1976.

