Community Quiz raises £700 following Sinéad’s devastating Motor Neurone Diagnosis

ALL Saints Youth Club and The Cosy Corner Bar helped raise £700 for local woman, Sinéad Gamble, who recently received a devastating diagnosis of Motor Neurone Disease.

Sinéad (nee Lindsay) is married to Stanley and they share three young children, Francis (5), Eilionóir (3) and little baby Art, who was just six weeks old when Sinéad received her diagnosis.

All Saints Youth Club and The Cosy Corner Bar were determined to show their support and organised a Trivia Night on Thursday, January 27 which was well attended and helped raise this lump sum.

Well known

Sinéad, who is the oldest of 13 children, is well known in the town.

She worked for over 20 years in the Grouse and was loved and cherished by many of the regulars there.

More recently, she worked at Follow Coffee who have been described as a great support to her.

A Go Fund Me page created by her cousin Jayne Lindsay quickly amassed donations of almost £30,000 as friends and family rallied to support Sinéad and her family.

Jayne Lindsay stated: "This very rare fast progressing disease means that her days with them are limited but will be filled with so much love.

"As always, Sinéad has kept her sense of fun and humour and is planning an early 40th Birthday celebration with hopes to wear her highest heels with a glass of her favourite, Cava.

"Her giving spirit never faltering, she expressed wishes to become an organ donor if possible.

"We, her family, want to support her wishes and ensure her memory lives on for her three beautiful children.

"We would love to create beautiful personalised memory cases filled with photos, letters and gifts for future milestone birthdays so the kids will always know what an amazing mum they have who would so love to share these moments with them.

"If it is possible too, we would love to be able to organise one short family trip with the kids and her devoted husband Stanley to help create a lifetime of memories.

"It is Sinead's wish that if there's extra too, a donation for research into Motor Neurone disease will be made."

Tributes flooded the Go Fund Me page with messages of love, support and prayers.

One message said: “Sinéad is one of the loveliest girls - gentle and unassuming. We hope she makes beautiful memories.”

Another contributor wrote: “Sinéad is an absolute star and loved so much!

“This is such devastating news and such a blow to the family.

“Giving some money so her kids know that she's with them at all the big birthdays and all the days in between. And that they are so loved by their mum!”

876 donations have been made to date with £28,850 having been raised.

The Go Fund Me link is https://www.gofundme.com/f/

help-sinad

Sinéads sister Nuala Esler is beneficiary.

Nuala will be responsible for the distribution of the money for the Memory boxes, family trip and vital equipment for Sinéad’s comfort.