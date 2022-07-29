Ballykeel murder - woman arrested

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of 63-year-old Victor Hamilton in Orkney Drive in Ballymena on Wednesday 27th July, have this evening, Friday 29th July, made a second arrest.

A 23-year-old woman has been arrested in the Belfast area on suspicion of murder, and remains in police custody at this time.

A 29-year-old man arrested in the Spring Meadows area of Armagh yesterday, Thursday 28th July, also remains in custody.

Detectives are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have information which could assist them with their enquiries to call 101 and quote reference number 273 of 27/07/22.