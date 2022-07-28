Murder victim named

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man whose body was discovered in Orkney Drive in Ballymena yesterday morning, Wednesday 27 July.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Shortly after 7.50am, police received a report that the body of 63 year old Victor Hamilton had been discovered in the driveway of his home.

The investigation is at a very early stage and I would urge to anyone with information or anyone who was in the Orkney Drive area of Ballymena on Tuesday night, 26 July into the early hours of Wednesday morning 27 July to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 273 of 27/07/22.”

Information can also be provided online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/