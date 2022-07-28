Arrest in Armagh linked to Ballykeel murder

Major Investigation Team detectives probing the killing of Victor Hamilton, have arrested a 29 year old male on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “The man was arrested just after 11.30am this morning Thursday 28th July, in the Spring Meadows area of Armagh. He is currently being questioned in the Serious Crime suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast.

“While our investigation is ongoing, I would still urge to anyone with information or anyone who was in the Orkney Drive area of Ballymena on Tuesday night, 26th July into the early hours of Wednesday morning 27th July to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 273 of 27/07/22.”

Information can also be provided online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Detective Chief Inspector McGuinness continued, “I’d like to thank the local community in the Orkney Drive and surrounding area for their ongoing support. I also want to reassure the community that Detectives will continue to have a presence in the area alongside local policing colleagues as our investigation continues.”