Woman arrested in Ballykeel

A woman in her 20s has been arrested following an altercation that took place in the Ballykeel 1 area of the town, on Tuesday evening.

Inspector Buchanan said: “Police received and responded to a report of an altercation in the Crebilly Road area of Ballymena yesterday evening, Tuesday 26th July, shortly before 7.45pm.

“One woman in her 20s was arrested on suspicion of a number of related offences, and remains in police custody at this time.

“Our enquiries are at an early stage, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and has any information which could assist, to contact 101 and quote reference 1706 of 26/07/22.”

