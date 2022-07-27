Sudden death probed

Dessie Blackadder

Reporter:

Dessie Blackadder

Police are currently at the scene of a sudden death of a man in the Orkney Drive area of Ballymena.

There are no further details at this time.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymena Guardian

15 Wellington Street, Ballymena

BT43 6AB

Tel: 028 2564 1221