Dalriada Urgent Care Centre 'abandoned' says TUV

Ballymena TUV have hit out at what theyb term the ‘abandonment of Dalriada Urgent Care Centre.’

Ballymena councillor Matthew Armstrong:

“Having made inquiries about the future of Dalriada Urgent Care Centre, TUV is alarmed to find that the Covid pandemic is being used as a pretext for the abandonment of the site.

“With the arrival of the pandemic in Northern Ireland, it was converted to a Covid center.

“Now it has been confirmed by the clinical director that calls are now merely being triggered and coordinated from Ballymena while the Covid center is now closed.

“There is no suggestion that services will return to Dalriada. Such a move is uncalled for and it ill serves the people of Ballymena who are being robbed of the service.”

Bannside TUV Alderman Stewart McDonald added:

“An urgent care center is just that - urgent. The people of Ballymena need this service and it is scandalous that they are being robbed of it at a time when more and more folk are finding it well nigh impossible to see a medical professional”.

The Guardian is seeking a comment from the Northern Trust on this issue.