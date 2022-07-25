Roller shutter removed in burglary bid

Detectives are appealing for information following reports of two attempted burglaries in Ballymena in the early hours of Monday, July 25.

Detective Sergeant Peter Crothers said: "It was reported just before 3am that two males attempted to gain entry to retail premises in the Church Street area of the town.

"A roller shutter was forcibly removed from its guides during the course of the incident. At this stage, it is believed that the suspects failed to gain entry and left the scene, empty-handed, in a white van.

"Both suspects were described as having their faces covered.

“A second report was received shortly before 5.25am, that sometime overnight, an attempt was made to gain entry to retail premises in the Broughshane Street area.

“It was reported that damage had been caused to a shutter but at this stage, it is believed that entry was not gained and nothing was taken.

"Enquiries remain ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam or other footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 204 25/7/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/