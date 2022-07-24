Women's Aid Tesco thanks

Dessie Blackadder

Reporter:

Dessie Blackadder

WOMEN’S Aid have thanked Tesco customers in Antrim, Ballymena and Crumlin who voted for the group to receive a Tesco Community Fund donation of £1,500.

This funding will support Women's Aid-ABCLN's ‘Inside Out’ project helping children affected by domestic abuse to build resilience, improve their mental health and well-being, and stay safe with group work and healthy relationships programmes.

A spokesperson said: “Our heartfelt thanks go to Antrim Community Champion, Lesley Kirkpatrick, Ballymena Community Champion, Ronny McFall, Crumlin Community Champion, Kym Coulter and all customers for their generous support.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymena Guardian

15 Wellington Street, Ballymena

BT43 6AB

Tel: 028 2564 1221