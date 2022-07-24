Women's Aid Tesco thanks

WOMEN’S Aid have thanked Tesco customers in Antrim, Ballymena and Crumlin who voted for the group to receive a Tesco Community Fund donation of £1,500.

This funding will support Women's Aid-ABCLN's ‘Inside Out’ project helping children affected by domestic abuse to build resilience, improve their mental health and well-being, and stay safe with group work and healthy relationships programmes.

A spokesperson said: “Our heartfelt thanks go to Antrim Community Champion, Lesley Kirkpatrick, Ballymena Community Champion, Ronny McFall, Crumlin Community Champion, Kym Coulter and all customers for their generous support.”