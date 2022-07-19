Fond tributes to Nathalea as she retires from bus helper service

Dessie Blackadder

Reporter:

Dessie Blackadder

A Dunclug woman who has given devoted service to special needs school transport retired recently.

Tributes were paid to ‘amazing lady‘,’ Nathalea Morrow who retired after 38 years of working with Castle Tower, 25 of those on the buses.

Castle Tower posted on their Facebook page: “Not sure who will keep Davy (Neilly) in line now, but I know she has him well trained!

“Nathalea, thank you for being an absolute star. You will be greatly missed by your kids, your colleagues and all parents. Hope you have an absolutely fun filled retirement!

