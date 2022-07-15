Gay councillor wary of holding hands with partner in Ballymena

A MOTION calling for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to "reject any slurs and hate speech" against the LGBTQ+ community and to help run LGBTQ+ or Pride events in the borough has been rejected.

The full Motion read: "This Council rejects any slurs and hate speech directed at the LGBTQ+ community and respects and values everyone in the area equally regardless of their identity. To show our support for equality and acceptance Mid and East Antrim Council undertake to work with local Pride organisers to run LGBTQ+ / Pride based events alongside Pride festivals in the Mid and East Antrim area."

The Motion was brought forward by new Alliance councillor, John Hyland, and seconded by his fellow Alliance councillor Ald Gerardine Mulvenna.

Addressing the chamber, Cllr Hyland said that he was "Scouse" as well as a "proud, out, gay man".

Cllr Hyland said: "Why do I need to announce that, I hear some of you ask? Why does it matter?

"Using data from the annual population survey in 2020, an estimated 3.1% of the UK population, aged 16 years and over, identified as lesbian, gay or bi-sexual, or LGB - almost double the percentage from 2014.

"With 2% of the LGBTQ community living in the UK in Northern Ireland.

"While these statistics may seem small, the estimated number of people aged 16 and over who identified as LGB in 2017 was 1.1 million people, and that's a number that will have increased in the last five years as more details of the 2021 Census are released.

"1.1million people - that's more than half the population of Northern Ireland. It's important to note that, while Northern Ireland has the lowest percentage of LGB people based on these statistics, we also have a problem commonly referred to as the Northern Ireland 'brain drain'. Young people leaving the area, never to return.

"Whilst a large number of this will be due to what they feel are opportunities outside of this place, many will also leave so that they can feel free to live their authentic selves.

"LGBTQ young people are three times more likely to self-harm, and twice as likely to contemplate suicide as their non-LGBTQ+ peers.

"Almost a quarter of our homeless population identify as LGBTQ+ in the UK, with two thirds of homeless LGBTQ+ youth being frightened or threatened by their family prior to becoming homeless.

"Let me make this a little more personal.

"Only this last week I was walking through Ballymena with my partner who held his hand out for me to take it. Through sheer anxiety of not knowing what was around the corner, I gave him a low five and laughed it off.

"I know of a constituent, a teenage boy, who is scared to express himself by dying his hair or simply piercing his ear as his parents have already made comments about him not being able to remain living there if he does so.

"And what about the most recent batch of end of year formals?

"I am aware of a young person who took their same sex partner along and was told that they couldn't win 'Best Couple' as it may make others feel uncomfortable.

"Now, while this isn't reflective of Mid and East Antrim as a whole, it is a pretty fair reflection of society today.

"Whilst LGBTQ+ people receive similar rights to the rest of the population, there remains a societal hangover where LGBTQ+ still do not feel 100% comfortable or safe to be themselves.

"According to the Government’s own LGBT survey in 2018, over half of the respondents - around 56% - felt comfortable being LGBTQ+ in the UK. At least two in five respondents had experienced incidents because they were LGBTQ+ such as verbal harassment or physical violence, in the 12 months preceding the survey.

"However, more than nine in 10 of the most serious incidents went unreported, often because respondents thought; 'it happens all the time - nothing happens, why bother'.

"LGBTQ+people can be unwilling to use relevant services for fear of homophobic, transphobic or biphobic from staff and service users. 70% said they have avoided being open about their identity for fear of a negative reaction, with the most common places being public transport and even in the workplace.

"It's pretty bleak knowing how many people across the UK feel like this.

"However, when it comes to our borough locally, I can meet someone from Belfast or someone from just outside the borough, and when they hear where I live, knowing that I'm gay, I am faced with immediately shocked reactions due to the stereotypes associated with this beautiful place.

"In our Community Plan, our aim means that Mid and East Antrim will be a strong, vibrant, safe and inclusive community where people work together to improve the quality of life for all. Being inclusive means including everyone.

"There are many LGBTQ+ people who are living and working in Mid and East Antrim, and just like with the many different cultural celebrations, we deserve the opportunity to celebrate who we are, particularly when there has been widespread condemnation of individuals spouting hate speech across the borough - but most noticeably in Larne.

"Inclusion is exactly what Pride is about, celebrating one's identity, whilst recognising the journey the LGBTQ+ community has been on.

"We all have a sense of belonging, and to see young and old alike, come to a local Pride event and be around those they know are there to support, accept and allow them to be who they are - there is nothing more uplifting.

"With nearly 200 Pride events across the UK, from small villages to large cities, Mid and East Antrim only has one - Larne.

"In 2019, Larne hosted the first Pride Festival in the borough which seen over 3,000 people in attendance, with a second physical event taking place in 2021, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

"The town will be hosting its third Pride event on August 20 and it is my hope that Mid and East Antrim Borough Council will play a more active role championing the LGBTQ+community that call this borough home.

"I propose that this council rejects any slurs or hate speech directed at the LGBTQ+community and respects and values everyone in the area equally regardless of their identity to show our support for equality and acceptance.

"And, that Mid and East Antrim Council undertake to work with local Pride organisations to run LGBTQ+or Pride based events alongside Pride festivals in the Mid and East Antrim area."

Alliance colleague, Ald Gerardine Mulvenna, commented: "I am absolutely delighted and privileged to second this Motion that Cllr Hyland has presented, I have to say, extremely eloquently, fair, open and personal.

"There is really not a lot I can add. I fully endorse and support everything he has said.

"I'm delighted that myself and my fellow Alliance councillors have always supported the Pride Festival in Larne since it started in 2019.

"It has grown and grown which is fantastic and the work that Chris McNaughton do and his team is incredible.

"I think it is essential, just to reiterate, that inclusion is exactly what Pride is about.

"Pride Month isn't about just dancing on floats in gold hot pants or flying a rainbow flag.

"It is about remembering that every single one of us has a right to be happy, love who they want to love and recognise the outstanding contribution that everyone can make in a society free of fear and prejudice, and just to be completely accepted for who and what they are.

"I'm delighted to say that this year's Pride Festival in Larne will be supported by our Mayor for the first time."

DUP Cllr Gregg McKeen said: "On behalf of the DUP group within council here, we, along with others in the chamber, are really against and reject any comments or slurs or hate speech against any member of LGBTQ community.

"As a party, we are against hate speech targeted at any community or any organisation in this borough.

"Those who engage in this disgraceful behaviour have nothing to offer society.

"Whilst we will oppose this Notice of Motion tonight, which I will set out the grounds for, we will remain committed to the doctrine of fairness and equality for all our citizens within the borough. As councillors, we are all aware that it is not standard practice for council to organise or run events on behalf of organisations or groups.

"Council run a vast array of grant schemes which can be utilised by any group or organisation in a fair and equal basis.

"If Pride organisations wish to run festivals and parades, this option is open to them and indeed was previously outlined by the proposer in Larne a few years ago by support from council grant schemes. For example, Belfast Pride is not organised by Belfast City Council. It is run by an independent organisation and receives grant support from a variety of organisations. For this reason, we cannot support the substantive Motion brought forward here tonight.

"However, we do continue to stand against all hate directed at any member of our community and all within this borough."

TUV Cllr Timothy Gaston commented: "I am clear that everyone deserves to be treated with respect, however, TUV won't be supporting this Motion for three reasons.

"Firstly, this is another fluffy Motion which, typical of Alliance Party, contains plenty of buzz words but little substance or clarity as to what the wording actually means.

"Some months ago, the Assembly passed a Motion calling for a ban on conversion therapy.

"There are many harmful practices covered by that term. It is also taken by some to embrace biblical Christian teaching.

"When challenged, the proposers of the Motion refused to clarify that biblical teaching was outside the scope of what they were seeking to ban.

"Let me ask the proposers of this Motion tonight.

"When the Motion says that this council rejects any slurs and hate speech directed at the LGBTQ+ community and respects and values everyone in this area equally, regardless of their identity, do the Alliance Party believe that the acquitted Larne town centre preacher was guilty of slurs and hate speech when he said homosexuals should leave homosexuality behind as found in First Corinthians 6.

"Do the Alliance Party support freedom of speech?

"Secondly, one of the current initiatives of the LGBTQ+ community is for biological men to have a right to access women only spaces.

"During the recent elections, the Women's Rights Network asked the following questions of all the political parties: What is a woman; Should schools have separate toilets for male and female students; Can men be lesbians; Is it ok to place male patients on women's single sex wards in hospitals; Is it ok for males to compete in female sports?

"I know the answers to those questions.

"A woman is an adult human female. Schools should have separate toilets for male and female students.

"Men cannot be lesbians. It is not ok to place male patients on women's single sex wards in hospitals. It is not ok for males to compete in female sports.

"Members, if I say a biological man shouldn't be in a women's toilet, am I guilty of hate speech?

"If we endorse this Motion, are we committed to committing ourselves to accepting the identity of men who believe they have a right to access women's changing areas?

"Thirdly, and finally, we reject this Motion because it is hypocritical. Here we have the Alliance preaching to us about equality and acceptance.

"There wasn't much thought for the equality and acceptance when a few days ago Alliance representatives reported Loyalists to the PSNI for erecting red, white and blue bunting in Lurgan.

"It seems the party that likes to preach to us all about the need for tolerance and respect shows neither when it comes to expressions of Christianity, Loyalism or British Culture.

"The Alliance Party slogan should be - ‘You can have any flag you want as long as it's a rainbow flag’.

"I challenge the proposer to answer three questions when summing up this motion. Was the arrested Larne town centre preacher guilty of hate speech when he said people should leave homosexuality behind? I believe the proposer already has answered this and said the Alliance Party believe, yes, that he was guilty.

"Do the Alliance Party believe they are a higher power than the courts of this land? Define what the Alliance Party believe is a woman.

"When have the Alliance Party complained about rainbow flags in the same way they have complained about traditional flags going up before the Twelfth?

"The Alliance Party and others have lost the run of themselves as they try to alleviate the liberal elite into a class above everyone else.

"This Motion seeks to create a problem where one doesn't exist.

"Once again, everyone deserves to be treated with respect. On that basis, any group seeking to run events should be directed to the grants department within council."

Sinn Féin Cllr Ian Friary said: "I think if Mid and East Antrim would follow their motto working together and creating a future for all and supporting the LGBTQ+ community in Mid and East Antrim, it would show solidarity to them."

Cllr John Hyland concluded: "While I appreciate there are strongly held opinions on this subject, one element which this boils down to which I know many if not all in this chamber can understand is identity, as mentioned by a number of members.

"The point of identity has been a topic of discussion across Northern Ireland for years and Pride is simply that - celebrating one's identity, one's right to be who they are, to love who they ultimately fall in love with. To dismiss, enable negative rhetoric or hatred is not to be inclusive.

"A Pride flag is a symbol of acceptance, safety to many people old and new. It lifts hearts and minds and provides an understanding of belonging.

"Many young people will carry them in their backpacks hiding their identity until they feel safe enough to fly it high or draped around their shoulders, amongst those they feel comfortable around.

"Only then to pack that flag away, wipe their rainbow face paint off and get the bus or train home to hide away again.

"So, by working with local Pride and LGBTQ+ organisations throughout the borough, flying the Pride flag or banner making art workshops, for example, we can give hope to the community who may be feeling ostracised where they live, that those around support and accept them."

Cllr Hyland called for a Recorded Vote on the Motion.

Alliance, Sinn Féin, SDLP plus one UUP representative voted in favour of the Motion, totalling 10 votes. However, 17 (mainly DUP and TUV) voted against the Motion. UUP Ald Cherry made himself absent from the chamber before the Motion was discussed and was not present for the vote. The Motion fell.