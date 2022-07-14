Ballymena charities join forces to support dads in local area

Ballymena charities Turning Point NI and Ballymena & Little Steps Sure Start, along with the support of Aware NI, have joined forces to start a new peer support group aimed at Dads and male role models within the Northern Trust area.

Dad’s Voice is an informal, relaxed and friendly group for Dads.

It provides a safe space for males to come together and share experiences supporting one another through the challenges of life and fatherhood.

Darren Beggs, a family support worker with Ballymena & Little Steps Sure Start, is the lead facilitator of the group.

“Statistics show that the number of men who become depressed in the 1st year of becoming a dad is double that of the general population” says Darren.

“One in 10 dads will suffer from Postnatal depression, but a study by the National Childbirth Trust in June 2015, found that as many as one in three are worried about their mental health and three in four dads are worried about their partners’ mental health.”

Darren knows first-hand how difficult things can be after a partner gives birth.

He says: “Support for Dads is something that I have a passion about, it came from my personal experience of becoming a dad. My wife had a traumatic birth with our first child. I struggled initially with the trauma of the birth. I noticed that nobody, other than my close family, had asked how I was doing. So I wanted to fill a gap in services and become involved in supporting Dads going through similar experiences as myself.”

Darren stresses how important it is to be open about your emotions.

“There is a myth that men do not talk or open up about how they are feeling, but I believe that if men are given an environment and opportunity to talk they will open up.”

Tracy Wishart, Community Outreach Worker at AWARE, is delighted to support Dad’s Voice in setting-up their own support group in Ballymena, stating: “Talking to other people who know what you are going through, can be an important step in your journey to recovery from mental ill-health, and to support one another through life’s challenges and fatherhood. The research behind peer-support shows that it can improve your wellbeing, help build your support network, and make you feel more confident.’’

The group will meet on the 1st & 3rd Tuesday of every month from 7.30pm to 9pm at Turning Point NI, 62 Mill Street, Ballymena, BT43 4AF and is open to dads, stepdads, grandads, foster dads, dads-to-be or any significant, male role model in a child’s life, within the Northern Trust area.

For more information or any questions you may have on Dad's Voice, contact Darren via email at darren@turningpointni.co.uk or Tel: 02825648229. Keep up-to-date with Dad’s Voice on their social media channels for information on meetings and events going forward over on Facebook @dadsvoiceni or Instagram @dads_voiceni