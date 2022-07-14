Annual FROG event raises massive £73K for Cancer Focus

THE annual Fun Run of the Glens (FROG) charity event was back for the first time since 2019 and it was bigger and better than ever with over 837 cyclists, runners and walkers taking part to help support local people and their families living with cancer.

The sportive event has gone from strength to strength, and the hard work of planning and preparing paid off with a staggering £73,406 raised this year.

Organiser Paul McToal said “I’m truly amazed at the number of people who turn out for The FROG each year and the amount of money that is raised for people affected by cancer is amazing. Sincere thanks to everyone involved for their generosity.”

“We were blessed with absolutely beautiful weather for the day which lifts everyone’s spirits and almost guarantees a positive experience right across the piece, for cyclists, runners and walkers alike”

Paul added: “This year, The FROG was renamed ‘F-FROG’ (‘F’ for Fred). Frances ‘Fred’ McIntyre was the Genesis of the FROG in 2006. Fred is currently battling cancer and I consider

it a privilege that the FROG can offer a little help to Fred, his family and friends during a difficult period”

Kathryn Holland, Outdoor Events Manager, Cancer Focus NI, said: “Cancer

Focus NI is completely overjoyed to be involved in another Fun Run of the Glens event this year, and 2022 proved to be another huge success.”

Kathyrn continued: “Every penny raised will stay in Northern Ireland and will make a huge difference to local families who are living with cancer and avail of our vital support services.

These services include counselling, family support, specialist bra fitting, art therapy and a patient driving service. The charity offers a range of health improvement services including the Keeping Well vans, stop smoking service, schools' programmes and skin cancer prevention work, and also funds local pioneering research at Queen’s University Belfast.”

To get to know the signs and symptoms of cancer, visit

cancerfocusni.org/

signs-symptoms

or find out more about our services at cancerfocusni.org.