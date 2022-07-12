Wednesday's weather

Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Here's the weather forecast for Wednesday, July 13 from the Met Office.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymena Guardian

15 Wellington Street, Ballymena

BT43 6AB

Tel: 028 2564 1221