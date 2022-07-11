Pop up playtime

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, in partnership with Playboard NI, is bringing town centres to life this summer with its Pop-Up Play sessions.

As part of the town centre action plan to drive footfall and to repurpose Town Centres, six free Pop-Up Play sessions have been organised to take place across the Borough.

Playboard NI is the lead organisation for the development and promotion of children and young people’s play in Northern Ireland. Each session will be guided by Playboard NI specialists and Council's Play Development Officer. The sessions will be taking place in Ballymena’s Wellington Court on Tuesday August 2 and August 23 from 11am to 12.30pm

As this is an outdoor event, please check weather in advance and wear suitable footwear and clothing.

Parents or guardians will be responsible for the supervision of their children and ensuring appropriate sanitisation procedures are followed. As well as the Town Centre Tuesday play programme, play activities will be running in parks and open spaces each Wednesday throughout July and August, as a continuation of the 'Summer of Play' programme.

A full list of the events taking place can be found on the Shop MEA App which can be downloaded on Apple and Google Play.