Outings galore at Cullybackey WI

CULLYBACKEY Women’s Institute support the Associated Country Women of the World and accordingly at the monthly meeting in June WI members took part in a sponsored walk in aid of the Association.

On returning to the community centre the walkers enjoyed a lovely supper after which President Ruth Orr introduced Community Police Officers based in the Mid and East Antrim Council area.

They commented on the importance of being aware of the issues that matter to residents and stressed the advantage of interaction within the community and with residents groups, the objective being to tackle crime, fear of crime and anti social behaviour.

Meanwhile, the eventful and uplifting Institute season concluded with a visit to Coleman’s Garden Centre, Templepatrick.

After an enjoyable meal the ladies set about the serious matter of shopping with the interest in fashionwear appearing to be very popular.

Ruth congratulated Joan Byers, Mary Cruikshank, Merle Campbell and Kathleen Kennedy on the awards they received for their entries at Ballymena Show.

The Institute’s new season will commence on Monday, September 12 at 7.30pm with meetings being held in Cullybackey Community Centre.

New members will be made most welcome and any ladies interested in joining the WI, please contact Ruth Orr on 07790319750 for more information.