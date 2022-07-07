Graduation success for inspiring mum and teacher Bronagh

BRONAGH McGreevy, from Ballymena, recently graduated with a Master’s of Education with Pastoral Issues.

Bronagh, who is mum to Donnacha (aged 5), Rosie (aged 2) and married to Martin, completed her Master’s degree on a part-time basis over four years whilst balancing family life and working full-time as Assistant Principal at St Louis Grammar School in Ballymena.

Whilst completing her degree, Bronagh had baby Rosie and was returning from her maternity leave when Northern Ireland went into lockdown. She said: “I had baby Rosie and came back to work whilst Northern Ireland was in lockdown. It was an extremely busy time as we were trying to plan ahead for online learning for our pupils and organising training for the staff.

“Myself and my husband were both trying to work from home and look after the children, as many parents were.

“It was mayhem, but we got through it and have some funny memories from that time that I am sure we will look back on fondly.”

Speaking about the support she received during her degree Bronagh said: “St. Mary’s have been incredible, nothing was ever been too much trouble.

“From the lecturers throughout the four years of my degree and my dissertation supervisor, Peter Stevenson, who placed equal importance on my academic achievement and pastoral care, to the support staff behind the scenes, the library staff at the McClay library and St Mary’s library, and Mr Rafferty the Principal at my school who encouraged me throughout the process.

“I also have to also thank my husband who looked after the children when I was in class in the evenings and on Saturdays and Sundays when I was in the McClay Library studying. I couldn’t have done it without him.”

Bronagh was inspired to undertake her Master’s degree by her role as Assistant Principal and Head of Sixth Form.

She explained: “I am responsible for 332 sixth form students and pastoral issues can commonly arise so it is very important to know what the current legislation and policies are.

“Helping and supporting my pupils is the most important thing to me and I felt that by doing my Master’s I would be upskilled and have expertise to support my pupils to the best of my ability.

“There is never a problem that can’t be fixed.”