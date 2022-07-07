Carly shines a light on mental health issues with new 'Queendom' artwork

LOCAL artist, Carly Wright, has created a new piece of work entitled, 'Queendom', which she hopes will help anyone suffering with their mental health.

The 33 year old former Dunclug College pupil has quickly gained a reputation as a talented artist who paints from the heart.

Speaking to the Ballymena Guardian, Carly said: "I did art in school and enjoyed it but I left school early and drifted away from it. I was on a wrong path to nowhere.

"I grew up during a time when Ballymena was labelled the 'Drugs Capital of Northern Ireland'.

“I found my love for painting again three years ago and realised it was my destiny to help people see what’s inside my head and to express the pain and feelings inside me.

"I tend to draw on these experiences when creating my pieces of art. I draw on the pain, frustrations and that sense of hopelessness and try to bring that into my paintings.

"While there is that element of darkness there, I also want the viewer to feel hope and to know that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

"I want my paintings to be a source of help and inspiration to others who may be struggling."

Speaking about her latest creation, Queendom, Carly commented: "I’ve painted another massive scale painting.

"It’s a self-worth awareness piece and it’s for the people going through hard times and struggling with their mental health.

"It’s called 'Queendom' and it’s for all the queens out there that don’t know they are queens yet!

"It's for the people who maybe got picked on growing up for not having the best shoes and the ones that are surviving battles inside their heads everyday.

"I want this piece to be for all the girls and women that had to dim their light just to fit into society and help let them realise their self-worth.

"I want them to know they are all queens in their own right. I want them to feel confident enough to put those crowns on and not to be afraid to let their inner light shine out.

"I have learned a lot from creating this particular piece. It has really helped me and showed me that I am a queen!

"However, I don't want this to just be about me. This image came to me in a dream.

"The birds are my three brothers who hold the key to my universe.

"The rays of light and the large crown with a blue gem conjure an image of Michael the Archangel.

"The diamonds in the background are to symbolise the joker card - queen of a world that’s a joke, and the cheetah is my guide.

"This piece has a 3D element so you can physically feel the message behind it. This effect was created using wall filler and a glue gun was used to obtain a dripping gold effect, as well as 24 carat gold leaf.

"The gold signifies royalty and the image of a queen. This artwork will be added to my 'We Are Worthy' collection.

"I never planned to do this - normally my paintings are planned - and I think it happened this way for a reason.

"If the reason is to help just one person who is struggling to get by every day to see the light, that's a good reason for me.

"I hope this painting speaks to anyone who is fighting an internal battle and gives them a ray of hope."

Carly's previous pieces have caught the eye of Midtown Makers Studio who displayed her pandemic inspired 'Falling From Grace' print at their studio in Church Street. Carly created the artwork as a way of coping with the Covid-19 outbreak.

Dougan's of Ahoghill are also stockists of her paintings which can be viewed in the store.

Carly believes in giving back to society and has gifted a number of her creations to local charities.

She donated one of her prints called 'I Am No Less' to the Love, Hope and Faith charity, which aims to help children with Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus.

Carly's painting, which shows a little child in a yellow coat looking away from the camera, was dedicated to all those who are on the autism spectrum or who suffer from ADHD.

Carly also donated one of her pieces to a recent Gala Night held in the memory of Naomi Lynn, who tragically lost her life in a road crash. Carly's painting, 'Guide Me Daddy', which was raffled on the night, played its part in raising more than £50,000 for Air Ambulance NI.

Additionally, Carly presented artwork called 'Together We Cry Lady and Lion ' to a Ballymena United Youth Academy Ball.

You can view a selection of Carly's work at Dougan's of Ahoghill at The Diamond, or log on to her Carly Wright business facebook page.

Carly's new website will be up and running next month and she is also planning a giveaway of her first ever canvas print of her pandemic piece, Falling From Grace, in limited edition noir, black and grey.