Lily Mae's amazing Jubilee portrait of Queen

AN eight year old girl from Clough has stunned her family by drawing a portrait of the Queen for the Platinum Jubilee.

Lily Mae Gregg sketched the picture as part of the Jubilee celebrations at her school, Clough Primary.

Each class was assigned a different task to create a commemorative memento to celebrate the occasion.

Lily Mae’s class were given pictures with one half of the Queen’s face and were challenged to complete the painting to create a full portrait of Her Majesty.

When Lily Mae brought the portrait home, her mother Vicky and grandmother Donna were stunned at the likeness.

Mum, Vicky, told the Guardian: “Lily Mae has always enjoyed drawing, arts and crafts.

“She began to draw more frequently over the first lockdown.

“She would have been around six or seven then and she decided to paint on a canvas our pet Doberman, Tara, who has sadly passed.

“We had photos of Tara but this was Lily Mae’s way to remember her.

“It was really brilliant when you consider her age.

“Lily Mae has a cousin, Jenny Alexander, who is also from Clough and who is a really good artist.

“When Lily Mae was tasked with completing the portrait of the Queen, Jenny was able to offer her some advice and tips, such as shadowing the eyes, to make it as realistic as possible.

“We didn’t see the drawing until quite recently when she brought it home.

“The school threw a Jubilee party with a bouncy castle, cake etc and all the pupils’ artwork was on display.

“When we finally got to see it, I was quite taken aback by how good it was.

“I am really proud of her and I just hope she keeps it up. She has a real flair.

“She really loves to draw. It makes her happy and when she feels a bit overwhelmed, she goes to her room and draws - it’s her little outlet.”

Proud granny, Donna Russell, echoed Vicky’s comments, stating: “We are just so proud of Lily Mae. Her drawing is fantastic.

“I posted it to facebook and I couldn’t believe the number of likes and shares it received.

“It came about as a Queen’s Jubilee initiative arranged by her school and she really did a great job.

“It will be a lovely piece to look back on.”

Lily Mae, who will celebrate her ninth birthday on Christmas Day, hopes to become an artist or an art teacher in the future.