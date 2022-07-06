Camphill PS pupils win Centra competition

PUPILS from Camphill Primary School in Ballymena were in the Moo’d for celebrating after winning free ice cream for the entire school through a province-wide Centra competition.

There were huge smiles all around when the Moo’d cow delivered the tubs of ice cream to the pupils as an end of term treat.

The competition invited customers to scan a QR code at the Moo’d ice cream kiosk at their local SuperValu or Centra store and nominate the primary school they wanted to win.

A total of 65 schools were put forward by shoppers across Northern Ireland and Camphill Primary School received the most nominations - a flurry of 55 out of 414.

McCool’s Centra Ballymena owner Peter McCool, who visited the pupils, said: “I am delighted that our local primary school won this competition, and it comes at just the right time to celebrate the end of a successful school year.

“Moo’d ice cream is certainly very popular in our store and offers delicious flavours including Madagascan Vanilla, Cookies and Cream and Salted Caramel. We hope the children all enjoyed their treat and from the Moo’d on the day, it looks like they did!”

Camphill Primary School principal Mrs Karen McMaster added: “We were absolutely over the moon to have received so many nominations and win this competition and the children were thrilled to meet the Moo’d cow and have a fantastic treat.

“Thanks to Centra for this generous treat and to everyone who nominated us!”

Made by family-run business Ice Cream Treats, Moo’d is now available in 30 SuperValu and Centra stores in Northern Ireland.

Moo’d prioritises natural ingredients and simplicity, steering clear of vegetable and palm oils and using natural flavours as much as possible. It is made using dairy cream from over 3,100 farmers across the island of Ireland with a range that includes something for everyone.

Nominations made in SuperValu stores saw Newcastle Primary School come out tops, which has also received Moo’d ice cream.