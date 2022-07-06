Broughshane mini 12th details plus plans for country music show at Braid 'Field'!

The Braid District will hold their 'Mini Twelfth' on Wednesday 6th July, forming up at Whinsmoor at 7.30pm. There will be a short ten minute break when the front of the parade reaches middle of the village for the dedication and opening of a new arch. All bands, brethren and sisters are warmly invited to walk.

Lisnamurrican LOL 523 will hold a family fun day on 9th July from 1pm until 5pm, in the field beside the old Lisnamurrican Primary school, just off the Rathkeel road. Admission is free but any donation will be much appreciated.

Attractions on the day will include;

•Vintage machinery; Animals; Police, Fire and St Johns Ambulance stands; Food stand; Military vehicle; Band to play every hour; Stock cars; Stone masonry stand; Ice-Cream Van.

The last in the series of services in the District will take place on Sunday 10th July at 11.30am, held by Buckna LOL 487 in Buckna Presbyterian Church. Brethren and sisters are asked to form up from 10.45am to parade to the church.

The Twelfth this year sees the District return to the picturesque seaside village of Glenarm, at the invitation of Glenarm LOL 1121. The main parade will commence as usual at 12 noon. Ahead of the main platform proceedings, the Twelfth will be 'Going Country' with renowned country singer Kenny Archer and his High Noon cowboys taking to the stage.

Kenny Archer, who has several albums to his credit, is best known for his country yodelling, and is a star who is firmly grounded in Mid Ulster.

And while he is more used to singing 'The Tennessee Waltz', 'Wolverton Mountain' or 'El Paso', Kenny will be stepping out (in cowboy boots) at the Glenarm Field on the Twelfth Day.

He will be backed up on the day by instrumentalist Trevor Dixon and country star Kenny Paul.