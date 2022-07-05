Wednesday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Tuesday 5 July 2022 21:52
Here's the UK weather forecast for Wednesday, July 6 from the Met Office
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Chancellor and Health Secretary resign as pressure grows on PM over Pincher row
The race is on for volunteers as MEA Antrim Coast Half Marathon warms up
Grassroots Football Awards: Meet one of the previous winners
All systems go for Armoy Road Races
Ireland team named to play Māori All Blacks in Hamilton
Derry cruise into All Ireland semi-finals
Fitzpatrick captures historic double at The Country Club
Ballymena runner raises over £1,250 for Great Ormond Street Hospital
Local duo's June 25 sponsored cycle ride will benefit charities
St. Killian's girls win All Ireland title
Patrick Kelly.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Ballymena Guardian
15 Wellington Street, Ballymena
BT43 6AB
Tel: 028 2564 1221