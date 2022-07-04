'A Good Drying Day' exhibition opens at The Braid

A new exhibition by international artist Alex Dewart opened at The Braid in Ballymena on Saturday 25 June.

The show, which poignantly captures everyday moments, features around 30 unique tea towels inspired by Alex’s own family history in Ballymena and Carnlough over several decades.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Alderman Noel Williams - who officially launched the exhibition, said: “This exhibition is a unique take on the theme of exploring your roots, with memories of childhood, home and holidays presented in a distinctive and contemporary way.

“Alex’s work conveys a clear love for her family and her local roots which allows us to reflect on the importance of belonging.

“I would like to congratulate Alex and note that while she has a successful career based in Berlin, we are delighted with this opportunity to display some of her work much nearer home.”

Alex has explained how the idea for the creative project took place over the Covid-19 lockdown periods in 2020 and 2021.

With family connections in the Borough, Alex was inspired by the people, places and events featured in informal family photographs to create a set of digitally printed tea towels.

This sense of place theme is complemented by another art exhibition which will also be on display at Mid-Antrim Museum over the summer.

‘A Rattlin’ Bog’ by local artists Bob Speers and Stuart A. Robinson is anart and photographic exhibition, inspired by wetland landscapes within the Mid and East Antrim borough, and the need for them to be protected.

Both exhibitions show the range of our local artistic talent and a strong sense of place.

‘A Good Drying Day’ and ‘A Rattlin’ Bog’ will be on display with free admission at Mid Antrim Museum from 25 June until Saturday 10 September 2022.

For further information about the exhibition, please contact BraidMuseum@midandeas

tantrim.gov.uk