Detectives appealing for information following a report of an aggravated burglary in Cullybackey

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of an aggravated burglary in Cullybackey on Saturday, July 2.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: "It was reported just before 7.25pm that the occupant of a house in the Kilmakevit Crescent area noticed a man outside the property.

"The man gained entry to the house and struck the victim, aged in his sixties, a number of times with a hammer before making off on foot empty-handed. The injured party sustained injuries to his head and legs which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

"The suspect is described as being around 5' 10" in height and of medium build, with fair hair. He was wearing a black bomber jacket, black tracksuit bottoms, a dark coloured hat and a blue facemask.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have information, including dashcam or other footage, is asked to contact detectives in Ballymena on 101, quoting reference 1597 of 3/7/22."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/