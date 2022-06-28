Arrangements for RBL Somme commemoration

THE Ballymena branch of the Royal British Legion will hold their annual Somme Day commemoration on Friday 1st July 2022 at 7.00pm.

Those wishing to attend this event please assemble at the Ballymena Services Club by 6:15pm.

The parade will march off at 6.30pm to the Memorial Park via Trostan Avenue, Castle Street, Bridge Street, Waveney Road and Galgorm Road.

After the parade’s arrival at the Memorial Park the Mayor and councillors will be received by the Chairman of the Ballymena Branch RBL.

The act of remembrance will begin at 7.00pm followed by the laying of wreaths.

After the Act of Remembrance and laying of wreaths the parade will return to the Ballymena Services Club via Galgorm Road, Lower Mill Street, Wellington Street, Church Street, Castle Street and Trostan Avenue.