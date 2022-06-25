A new exhibition ‘A Rattlin’ Bog’ will be on display at Mid Antrim Museum, The Braid, Ballymena from 25 June until 10 September 2022.

The exhibition is the result of a creative project by local artist and musician Bob Speers and photographer Stuart A. Robinson.

The “Rattlin’ Bog” refers to a folk song of Irish origin and in the context of the song, the adjective rattling means ‘splendid’. This exhibition highlights how the bogs convey a sense of place and how they were an integral part of local rural life for generations.

The exhibition is accompanied by a film which evocatively captures the landscape and its ever changing qualities.

This short film contains contributions from Professor Jonathan Pilcher (School of Natural and Built Environment, Queen’s University, Belfast), Colin Agnew and both artists talking about their creative processes, inspired by these wetland landscapes.

‘A Rattlin’ Bog’ will be on display Mon –Sat 10am-4pm at Mid Antrim Museum from 25 June until Saturday 10 September 2022. Admission to the museum is free.

For further information about the exhibition, please contact BraidMuseum@midand

eastantrim.gov.uk