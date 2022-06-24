Ballymena 'u3a' celebrates 40 years

Members of the Ballymena u3a met for a picnic at Eaton Park on June 1 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the founding of the organisation in France in 1982.

The picnic was an opportunity to meet old friends and make new ones in these more relaxed times, and members celebrated a year in which Ballymena u3a has moved steadily from Covid lockdown to having its usual (but Covid adapted) monthly meetings and activity groups.

The monthly meetings and most activity groups have stopped for the summer but the chairperson, Mary Kearney, and her Committee are already planning for the 2022/23 season which will begin with the monthly meeting on Thursday 1st September at 11.00 am in the Catalyst building (formerly the Ecos Centre).

The u3a is an opportunity to socialise and meet new people, to be entertained and informed at the monthly talks, and to participate and have fun in the various activity groups.

Ballymena u3a is open to everyone who is retired or semi-retired; if you are interested, please send an email to u3aballymena19@gmail.com or come along to a meeting.