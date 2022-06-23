St Vincent de Paul Mid and East Antrim gathering

ST Vincent de Paul Mid and East Antrim hosted its first in person area gathering since the beginning of the pandemic, with guests attending the event hosted by Regional President for SVP North Region, Mary Waide, and Area President Henry O’Loan.

The area gathering provided SVP members with an opportunity to reflect on the impact of the past two years, on the work they have been doing within the local communities in Mid and East Antrim and with the vulnerable people in the area who have been seeking assistance and support from SVP. They discussed the challenges and also considered hopes and expectations of how the Society can continue to develop in the year ahead, especially with its core work of Home Visitation returning post pandemic.

Speaking about the event, Henry O’Loan, SVP Area President, said: “It was wonderful to welcome so many SVP members to our first face to face Area Gathering in Mid and East Antrim since early 2020. Whilst we continued to host meetings via Zoom, it just wasn’t the same so for some people who have been long-serving members of SVP to meet again safely was heartwarming.

“It was important to provide those attending with vital information for recommencing Home Visitation in our local communities in the Mid and East Antrim areas so our members are well equipped when assessing what assistance clients may need. Requests for help from SVP are rising with increased inflation and the continuous rising energy and food costs and we would appeal to anyone that might need the Society’s help to please contact us.”

SVP is an international charity and the largest voluntary charity in Ireland. SVP members in Northern Ireland work in all communities to support people whatever their background, who are experiencing poverty and social exclusion, promoting self-sufficiency and working for social justice.

Every year SVP spends approximately £3 million to help those experiencing poverty in Northern Ireland. Last year, SVP responded to tens of thousands of calls for assistance from members of the public.

If you would like more information about becoming a member of SVP, becoming a volunteer in your local Vincent’s shop or if you would like the Society’s help, please visit www.svpni.co.uk, email info@svpni.co.uk or tel 028 9035 1561.